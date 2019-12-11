Governor promises housing, land for Adivasis

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asked tribals to focus on their health and adopt good practices. She said this while interacting with Adivasis at the Bodagudem hamlet in Kataram mandal here on Tuesday.

She said that she would use her good offices to ensure housing and land for cultivation for the tribals. “I came here as your sister and not in the capacity of a Governor,” she told the Adivasis of Bodagudem.

Dr. Tamilisai invited the tribals to Raj Bhavan and distributed blankets to the elderly and uniforms to children.

Later, she visited the ancient Kaleswara Mukteswara temple and offered special prayers. She was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple authorities.

District Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu, irrigation engineer-in-chief Venkateswarlu and other officials accompanied her.

The Governor also inaugurated a generic medical store at the Red Cross Society in Bhupalpally town.

Officials apprised the Governor about the Kaleshwaram project when she went around the Annaram barrage.

Later in the evening, she left for the Peddapalli district.