Governor professes replacement of rice with millets, fruits in diet

December 23, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Fruits, vegetables and flowers are part of the Indian culture and there is a need for focused research on medicinal plants as well, said Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Addressing the students and faculty of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) at Mulugu in Siddipet district on Friday on the occasion of the second convocation of the university, she said she is happy that a large number of students are taking to agricultural and horticultural courses to serve the farming community and the country.

Horticultural university has a crucial role in enhancing production and productivity of vegetables and fruits which are important components in the balanced diet. The importance and awareness on fruits, vegetables and flowers as also balanced nutrition is felt more during COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor said.

A significant progress is being made in cultivation, marketing and export of horticultural crops, which is a good sign, she said. Earlier generations used to take traditional foods and they did not suffer lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure and diabetes. It’s time to enhance production, productivity and quality of all horticultural crops to make India nutritionally secure and healthy, she said.

The Governor mentioned that several varieties of rice are available in Tamil Nadu but in the Telugu States polished rice is consumed most. She stressed the need to bring down the consumption of rice and improve the composition of millets and fruits in the regular diet for a healthy life.

Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Anand Kumar Singh, the chief guest at the convocation, said in view of the climate change challenges, science and technology has a crucial role to play in increasing production, productivity and quality of agricultural and horticultural crops.

Cultivation of crops having market demand, reducing post-harvest losses in addition to use of the cutting-edge technologies such as like artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, genome editing, biotechnology and genetic engineering are the need of the hour, Dr. Singh said. Highest productivity with lowest input resources should be the aim of researchers, he suggested.

Vice-Chancellor of the university B. Neeraja Prabhakar explained the progress in horticulture education, research and extension achieved by SKLTSHU in short time. A total of 575 degrees were awarded to students at the convocation, which include 482 under-graduate, 76 post-graduate, 17 Ph.D and 11 gold medals.