‘Governor preventing development in Telangana’

May 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao came down heavily on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleging that she had been stopping development of Telangana, which she claimed as ‘My State’ and as ‘My Government.’ It was nothing but back-stabbing, he said.

In a chit-chat with media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said that nine bills were kept pending by the Governor for seven months and some of them were returned only after the State Government approached the Supreme Court.

“Medical bill was aimed at increasing the age limit of Professors as we have shortage of professors. Similarly, Forest University Bill was stopped which provides employment for some unemployed and offers education to the youth. Same was the case with private universities Bill. By rejecting these bills what she had achieved except stopping the progress of the state,” he said adding that about two years ago she had given consent for Private Universities bill. He wondered what was the difference then and now.

Referring to common recruitment board, the Minister said that it was there in Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra and why it should not be so here.

Mr Harish Rao found fault with the comments made by Governor at the a G-20 meeting that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was highly impossible and one could meet even Prime Minister. “In that international forum, the Governor should have spoken about the development that has been taking place in Information Technology and Medical Services. Instead she had lowered the honour of the State on that forum. This is nothing but humiliating people of the State,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

On Governor not being invited to the inauguration of new Secretariat, the Minister said that it was the prerogative of the elected government to decide whom to invite. “Has the Prime Minister invited the President of India for laying foundation of new Parliament? Are they inviting the President for flagging of Vande Bharat trains?” he asked.

On the relationship between earlier Governor Narasimhan and the Government, the Minister said sarcastically : ‘The distance between the houses is equal (Ee Intitik aa illu enta duramo aa intitki ee Illu ante duram)‘. He said that people were feeling that the Governor was acting under the guidance of the BJP and she was welcome to enter into politics instead of doing politics being in that seat.