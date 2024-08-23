ADVERTISEMENT

Governor praises work in Telangana after reviewing with Departmental Heads

Published - August 23, 2024 11:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma reviewing the works of various departments in Telangana at Raj Bhavan on Thursday (August 22, 2024) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma held discussions with senior officials from various departments that centred on development activities and the effective utilisation of centrally sponsored schemes. Every department presented PowerPoint presentations detailing their activities and progress.

The departments included Municipal Administration & Urban Development; Panchayat Raj & Rural Development; Health, Medical & Family Welfare; Tribal Welfare; Tourism & Culture; and Finance & Planning.

The Governor praised the progress made by the departments. He advised identifying and developing aspirational Gram Panchayats, which would serve as model Gram Panchayats, becoming self-sufficient in all aspects, similar to the aspirational districts initiative of the Government of India. Departmental Heads and other senior officials including Principal Secretary to the Governor, Burra Venkatesham were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US