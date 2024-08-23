Governor praises work in Telangana after reviewing with Departmental Heads

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma held discussions with senior officials from various departments that centred on development activities and the effective utilisation of centrally sponsored schemes. Every department presented PowerPoint presentations detailing their activities and progress.

The departments included Municipal Administration & Urban Development; Panchayat Raj & Rural Development; Health, Medical & Family Welfare; Tribal Welfare; Tourism & Culture; and Finance & Planning.

The Governor praised the progress made by the departments. He advised identifying and developing aspirational Gram Panchayats, which would serve as model Gram Panchayats, becoming self-sufficient in all aspects, similar to the aspirational districts initiative of the Government of India. Departmental Heads and other senior officials including Principal Secretary to the Governor, Burra Venkatesham were present.