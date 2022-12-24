Governor pays tributes to P.V. Narasimha Rao

December 24, 2022 08:21 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilsai Sounderarajan led a galaxy of prominent public personalities who paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 18th death anniversary at P.V. Gyan Bhoomi, P.V. Marg, Necklace Road, here on Friday.

TS Minister for animal husbandry and cinematography T. Srinivas Yadav, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, PV’s family members including MLC S. Vani Devi, her elder sister N. Sharada Devi, P.V. Prabhakar Rao, grandson and BJP spokesperson N.V. Subash and several others also paid tributes.

Mr. Subash said Narasimha Rao will be remembered always for his economic reform policy which had helped put derailed economy train of India on right track. If devaluation of the rupee in 1991 had changed the course of country’s financial policy making, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s courageous decision of demonetisation recently had successfully controlled the flow of black money. The country, thus had become economically strong by decisions taken by these two former Prime Ministers, he said.