Governor pays tributes to martyrs of liberation struggle  

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday visited the Bhairanpally village in Siddipet district, where around 100 people were killed by the brutal Razakar forces during the Hyderabad Liberation Movement.

The Governor offered floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial and the Burju (Watch Fort), where the innocent people and the freedom fighters were lined up and shot dead in a gruesome massacre perpetrated by the Razakars.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan interacted with the freedom fighters and the villagers and felicitated the freedom fighters who fought valiantly against the brutal Razakars.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that she was truly moved to tears to know about the heinous crimes perpetrated by the Razakars against the innocent people and women in the village in the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

She paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for the liberation of the Hyderabad State.

Responding to the requests from village public representatives, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan assured that she would do her best in issues pertaining to the freedom fighter pensions to those who did .

The Governor also assured the villagers that she would take up their plea for transforming the village into a tourist spot so as to attract the people to visit this inspiring place.

“It would be an inspiration for the youngsters to visit this Veera Bhairanpally village, where a massacre of innocent people and freedom fighters took place and where women were subjected to heinous crimes by the brutal Razakar forces, and imbibe the spirit of our freedom fight,” she said.

Hundreds of people gathered and joined the Governor in paying rich tributes to the martyrs.

The village Sarpanch, and other public representatives felicitated the Governor.