Governor pats courage of the disabled

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan saluted the confidence, courage and ability to overcome inability and stand as a role model in society.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, here on Tuesday, she said the government will always be at the forefront to extend any kind of help they deserve.

Impressed by the cultural events performed by the differently-abled, the Governor said she enjoyed every moment of it and congratulated the organisations supporting them. The students from different schools of disability demonstrated their talent before the Governor and others for over 2.5 hours.

The theme for IDPD 2019 is ‘promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership” which focuses on the empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development. Several national awardees with disability participated in the event and said the day’s celebrations were held in Darbar Hall for the first time, thanks to the Governor.

A President of India awardee and Assistant Government Pleader, Chandrasu Priya, who is a visually impaired, said: “I have been practising law in High Court for the past 18 years and never lost a single government case so far. Disabled women are braver and I argue my cases without seeing at official files; such is my memory.”

Arjuna awardee (badminton) Srinivasa Rao, who lost two legs in an accident; recipient of President of India’s award (badminton) Anjana Reddy, who has spinal chord injury; and Asian Para-Cycling Championship winner Aditya Mehta and many others narrated their experiences of how they overcame disability and stood as role models.

Earlier, deaf and dumb and visually impaired schoolchildren sang the National song in sign language and presented various cultural programmes. The Governor distributed wheelchairs, tri-cycles, hearing aids and other appliances to over 100 disabled persons and hosted lunch for all the invitees.