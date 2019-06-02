Telangana

Governor orders allotment of buildings to Telangana

more-in

KCR requested for handing over buildings in AP’s possession

Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan on Sunday evening issued an order allotting those government buildings and bungalows in Hyderabad that are in the custody of Andhra Pradesh government to Telangana.

The move followed a resolution of the Council of Ministers of Telangana headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier in the day, requesting the Governor to use his good offices to prevail upon the Andhra Pradesh government and its Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to hand over the buildings which were constructed in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and lying idle.

The Cabinet also resolved that the Andhra Pradesh government may be allotted one building to accommodate its police establishment and another building for rest of its offices for their exclusive use.

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 12:32:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/governor-orders-allotment-of-buildings-to-telangana/article27407328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story