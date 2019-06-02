Governor orders allotment of buildings to Telangana

Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan on Sunday evening issued an order allotting those government buildings and bungalows in Hyderabad that are in the custody of Andhra Pradesh government to Telangana.

The move followed a resolution of the Council of Ministers of Telangana headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier in the day, requesting the Governor to use his good offices to prevail upon the Andhra Pradesh government and its Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to hand over the buildings which were constructed in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and lying idle.

The Cabinet also resolved that the Andhra Pradesh government may be allotted one building to accommodate its police establishment and another building for rest of its offices for their exclusive use.