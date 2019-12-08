Governor on a two-day visit to Hanamkonda

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will arrive in Hanamkonda on a two-day visit on Monday.

She would arrive here around 1 p.m. and would take part in programmes arranged at the Red Cross. She would lay foundation stone for extension block of Thalasemia centre and interact with the members of Red Cross Society.

The Governor would then visit the historic Thousand Pillar temple, Bhadrakali temple and also the Warangal fort. She would witness the sound and light show arranged at the fort.

Smt. Tamilisai would stay at Hotel Haritha Kakatiya and would leave for Bhupalpally district on Tuesday by road. She would visit Bodagudem village in Kataram mandal. She would visit ancient Kaleshwara Mukteswara temple before leaving for Kaleswaram project. The Governor would then leave for Peddapally district on Tuesday evening.

Warangal Urban district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and other senior officials would accompany her during her visit.