Governor not to take a call on MLC candidates till HC order on writ pleas

January 18, 2024 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she would not take any action on the proposal of the State government to fill the two MLC vacancies under Governor’s quota, till the Telangana High Court decided on a writ petition filed by two BRS leaders.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Governor’s office said that in the light of the pending writ petitions filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K. Satyanarayana challenging the rejection of their nominations and the High Court’s observation that in accordance with the gentlemen’s agreement, no further steps would be taken in filling the vacant MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

It may be mentioned here that in September last year, the Governor had rejected the two names recommended for nomination under the Governor’s quota. Dr. Tamilisai has written a letter to the Chief Secretary stating that the profiles of the two nominees did not fit under the Governor’s quota as they did not indicate any knowledge in literature, science, arts and social services.

Aggrieved by the Governor’s decision, Mr. Sravan and Mr. Satyanarayana had filed separate petitions challenging the orders, rejecting their nominations as MLCs, by exercising powers under Article 171 (5) of the Constitution. The counsels appearing for the petitioners contended that the Governor cannot reject the nominations made for appointment as MLCs.

The High Court had adjourned the pleas to January 24, seeking to quash the orders passed by the Governor rejecting their nomination.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Surepalli Nanda adjourned the hearing after the senior counsel appearing for the Governor’s Secretary sought time to file an objection over maintainability of the writ petitions.

The latest communique from Raj Bhavan is likely to further delay the filling up of the two MLC vacancies.

