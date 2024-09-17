Governor, Ministers receive first Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkatreddy and South Central Railway officials led by General Manager Arun Kumar Jain welcomed the new Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express after it was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day at the Secunderabad station on Monday night.

Mr. Varma and Mr. Reddy said the new train, the fifth Vande Bharat for Telangana, will enhance connectivity between the Telangana and Maharashtra while ensuring a fast and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Mr. Komatireddy Venkatreddy said passengers from Ramagundam and Kazipet will also benefit from the service.

The 20 coach train will be serving people living in Sevagram, Chandrapur and Balharshah. The train 20101 will depart Nagpur at 5 a.m. to reach Secunderabad at 12.15 p.m. and in the return direction, train 20102 will depart Secunderabad at 1 p.m. to reach Nagpur at 8.20 p.m, said a press release.

