Governor meets Austrian parliamentary delegation

Highlights Telangana’s friendly industrial and investor policies

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday met an Austrian parliamentary delegation, and invited industrialists from that country to invest in Telangana.

The high-level delegation, which called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, comprised Austria Parliament’s National Council president Wofgang Sobotka, Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs and Ambassador of Austria Katharina Weiser, among others.

The Governor underscored the State’s friendly industrial and investor policies. She also highlighted the historic and cultural relations between India and Austria and hoped that the ties between the two countries would be strengthened.

Dr Soundararajan hoped for deepening of cooperation in areas such as economy, science and technology, healthcare, and environment. She called for more academic and cultural exchange programmes to further promote people-to-people contact between the two countries.

Earlier, the delegation visited the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday and interacted with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. They viewed the assembly sessions from the gallery for some time before meeting Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy.

“Telangana has a rich culture and tradition. Hyderabad has about 400 years of history. Despite being a new State, we are ahead in development as compared to other states,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy told the delegation.