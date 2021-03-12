Governor lists out success stories of Independent India

Praises India for sustaining parliamentary form of democracy for 75 years

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday listed out three success stories of Independent India while launching the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ at Warangal.

First, she praised India for sustaining the parliamentary form of democracy for 75 years braving all odds. It was the most vibrant and largest democracy in the world where people had a choice to elect their rulers through periodic elections.

There was a democratic space for people for a reasonable debate on issues that concerned them. There was scope, albeit with limitations, for protests and social movements to lend a voice to the poor and marginalised sections.

The second biggest success story, she said, was the preservation of unity and integrity of the country with diverse cultures, religions, languages, lifestyles and ethos. When India achieved Independence, there were apprehensions whether the country would be able to remain united given the vast diversity and lack of coherence among people of different regions. But, India proved the sceptics wrong.

Sections of people who were marginalised in the past now got better access to education, representation in elected bodies and better share in jobs and welfare.

Ms. Soundararajan said that the third biggest success story was to remain a sovereign nation that valiantly protected its territorial integrity. It was definitely a challenging task to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity. Even after getting rid of the foreign rule almost 75 years ago, India fought bitter battles with neighbouring countries to protect its territories.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao, Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar and Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar and Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao were present.