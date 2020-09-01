Governor leads people in paying condolences

Hyderabad

01 September 2020 23:20 IST

‘He will always be remembered as an astute leader who upheld democratic traditions and values’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led the people of the State in condoling the death of former President, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. In her message, the Governor said she is deeply saddened by the death of the most respected former President.

She described him as a great visionary, statesman par excellence, great orator, writer and a shrewd parliamentarian, and above all a great human being, all in one.

The passing away of this Great Son of India is a loss not only to India but humanity at large, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered as an astute leader who upheld democratic traditions and values. In his passing away, the country lost a great leader, administrator and a wonderful human being, she said. The Governor conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Several State Ministers, including S. Niranjan Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, G. Jagdish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy and T. Srinivas Yadav too expressed their profound grief over the death of Mr. Pranab Mukherjee. They recalled his contribution as chairman of the high-level committee on separate statehood issue constituted by the then UPA government.

Deeply pained and saddened at the demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee, said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. He was a competent Union Minister while holding Finance/Defence/Foreign Affairs portfolios. He was one of the outstanding Presidents of India. We convey our condolences and sympathies to Abhijit and Sharmistha, Mr. Reddy said.

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy recalled his contributions as a Union Minister holding several key portfolios during his decades-long political career. Pranab Mukherjee discharged his duties effectively in whatever portfolio he was allocated besides playing a key role in the formation of separate Telangana.

Pranab Mukherjee convinced the Congress leadership to give statehood to Telangana after the request made by the State Congress leaders. The country suffered an irreparable loss in the passing away of the former President.

Expressing deep condolences over the death of the former President, Senior Congress leader and former Minister K. Jana Reddy recalled the five-decade-long service rendered by Pranab Mukherjee in different capacities. Besides holding portfolios like Finance, Defence and External Affairs, Pranab Mukherjee worked as vice-chairman of the Planning Commission.

He played a key role in the formation of Telangana State and was conferred Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. The political arena in the country suffered an irreparable loss in the death of Pranab Mukherjee, he said conveying his sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.

CPI national secretariat member K. Narayana too condoles the death of Pranab Mukherjee. TDP-TS president L. Ramana and Polit Bureau member R. Chandrashekhar Reddy condoled the death of the former President and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.