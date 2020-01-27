Governor hosts ‘At Home’ on Republic Day

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ on the sprawling lawns of Raj Bhavan here to mark 71st Republic Day.

The event witnessed the participation of Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, senior politicians from different parties, bureaucrats, police officers, as well as officials from the Armed forces.

Prominent among those who attended the At Home include former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, actor Brahamanandam, Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Satyavathi Rathod, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.

In addition to that, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, BJP State president K Laxman, MLC N. Ramchander Rao, TDP State president L Ramana, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and other senior leaders of various political parties attended.

Around 5.30 p.m. Dr. Soundararajan along with Chief Justice Chauhan and Chief Minister Rao entered the lawns and greeted the guests. She also felicitated Padma and Police Medal awardees from Telangana.

While Dr. Soundararajan was going around the lawns greeting and interacting with the guests, they were waiting for their turn to take photographs and selfies with the First Lady, and scores of people were seen enjoying the delicious snacks that were wrapped in aluminium foil.

A host of senior officers, including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Additional Director Generals of Police Santosh Mehra, Sandeep Shandilya, B Shivadhar Reddy, Abhilash Bisht, Shikha Goel, Umesh Sharaf, Police Commissioner of Hyderabad and Rachakonda Anjani Kumar and Mahesh M Bhagwat respectively, and others attended the At Home.