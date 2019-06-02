Governor greets people

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Saturday greeted the people on the occasion of 5th Anniversary of the Formation Day of the State of Telangana.

In a message here, the Governor of Telangana said: “In the last 5 years several development programmes and pro-poor welfare measures have been initiated by the government. The people-first approach should be continued further and it should be ensured that the fruits of development reach the last person. People’s happiness quotient is the barometer for the success of any government. Use of technology coupled with transparency should be the approach in the days to come. I wish the government all success in its march towards Bangaru Telangana.”