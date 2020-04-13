Governor greets people on Tamil New Year

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has conveyed her best wishes to the Tamil people all over the world on the occasion of ‘Puthandu’ (Tamil New Year) celebrated on April 14. “May the dawn of New Year usher in peace, progress and prosperity. Let us, on this joyous occasion pledge to unite to dedicate ourselves for the growth and development”, the Governor said in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan. She also wished on the occasion that the god give everyone enough strength to combat the coronavirus pandemic.