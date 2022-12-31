ADVERTISEMENT

Governor greets people on new year

December 31, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of the State on the new year.

“I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes for a very happy and prosperous New Year in 2023 to Indians in general and all Telangana people in particular. I hope the best possible happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfillment to all in the forthcoming year of 2023. Let’s all take a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills and poor health in 2023 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy. Because of sustained efforts, India could able to control COVID-19 successfully. We are now leading G-20 Nations. Similarly I wish that India will have many more successful achievements in New Year and the years to follow. I extend out my warmest greetings for a very happy and prosperous new year in 2023 to all,” said the Governor in her message.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US