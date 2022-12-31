Governor greets people on new year

December 31, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of the State on the new year.

“I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes for a very happy and prosperous New Year in 2023 to Indians in general and all Telangana people in particular. I hope the best possible happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfillment to all in the forthcoming year of 2023. Let’s all take a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills and poor health in 2023 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy. Because of sustained efforts, India could able to control COVID-19 successfully. We are now leading G-20 Nations. Similarly I wish that India will have many more successful achievements in New Year and the years to follow. I extend out my warmest greetings for a very happy and prosperous new year in 2023 to all,” said the Governor in her message.