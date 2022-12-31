HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor greets people on new year

December 31, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of the State on the new year.

“I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes for a very happy and prosperous New Year in 2023 to Indians in general and all Telangana people in particular. I hope the best possible happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfillment to all in the forthcoming year of 2023. Let’s all take a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills and poor health in 2023 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy. Because of sustained efforts, India could able to control COVID-19 successfully. We are now leading G-20 Nations. Similarly I wish that India will have many more successful achievements in New Year and the years to follow. I extend out my warmest greetings for a very happy and prosperous new year in 2023 to all,” said the Governor in her message.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.