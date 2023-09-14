Governor gives assent to Bill merging TSRTC staff with govt. 

September 14, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given her assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023 on Thursday.

This brings to an end the stalemate between the Raj Bhavan and the State government, which were at loggerheads ever since the passage of the Bill in the brief session of the Legislature a month ago. The Governor sought some clarifications after receiving the Bill and made recommendations requesting the State government to incorporate them into the Act. She wanted to know whether the State had obtained the concurrence of the Central government concerning the latter’s 30% stake in the corporation.

She sought the details of the number of permanent and temporary employees by their respective categories and depots as well as information about the employees working on contract, casual and any other basis other than the permanent status. The government was asked to provide details about the proposed legal regime in respect of non-permanent staff.

Dr. Tamilisai wanted to know how the government proposed to handle the properties of the corporation as the Bill mentioned that the TSRTC would continue to exist. She wanted clarity on whether the movable and immovable properties would remain with the corporation or whether the government would take over any of these properties, especially lands and buildings.

A clarification was sought regarding the authority responsible for operating the fleet of buses and who would be responsible for the functioning of the fleet by assigning duties for running the buses if the employees were to be absorbed as government servants. In addition, she wanted clarity on whether the employees would continue to work in the corporation on deputation or any other similar arrangements.

The Governor, during a media interaction recently, said that she had received the clarifications from the Law department and would need time to assess whether her recommendations had been incorporated in the Bill as requested.

Dr. Tamilisai gave her assent after thoroughly assessing the government’s action in response to the recommendations she wanted to be incorporated in the Bill. The recommendations were made in consideration of the representations made by the employees and the overall welfare of the corporation.

‘Diligently addressed’

The Governor gave her assent after being satisfied that the recommendations had been “diligently addressed”, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

She extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all TSRTC employees as they embark on their new role as government staff.