ADVERTISEMENT

Governor assents to absorption of TSRTC employees as government staff

September 14, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Governor gave her assent after assessing the Government’s action in response to the 10 recommendations she wanted to be incorporated in the TSRTC bill.

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

File picture of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees staging a protest outside Raj Bhavan over the delay in TSRTC merger draft bill approval, in Hyderabad, on August 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given her assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 on Thursday.

This brings to an end the stalemate between the Raj Bhavan and the State Government, which were at loggerheads ever since the passage of the Bill in the brief session of the Legislature a month ago.

The Governor gave her assent after assessing the Government’s action in response to the 10 recommendations she wanted to be incorporated in the Bill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The recommendations were made in consideration of the representations made by the employees and the overall welfare of the corporation. The Governor gave her assent after being satisfied that the recommendations had been diligently addressed, a Raj Bhavan communique said. 

Dr. Tamilisai then extended her best wishes to all the TSRTC employees on their new roles as Government staff. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US