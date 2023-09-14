Governor assents to absorption of TSRTC employees as government staff

September 14, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given her assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 on Thursday.

This brings to an end the stalemate between the Raj Bhavan and the State Government, which were at loggerheads ever since the passage of the Bill in the brief session of the Legislature a month ago.

The Governor gave her assent after assessing the Government’s action in response to the 10 recommendations she wanted to be incorporated in the Bill.

The recommendations were made in consideration of the representations made by the employees and the overall welfare of the corporation. The Governor gave her assent after being satisfied that the recommendations had been diligently addressed, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Dr. Tamilisai then extended her best wishes to all the TSRTC employees on their new roles as Government staff.