Governor felicitates breast milk donors

HYDERABAD

08 August 2021 20:25 IST

Milk Bank celebrates World Breastfeeding Week 2021

Nine donors of breast milk were felicitated with ‘Maa Yashoda’ award by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The women, who birthed babies, contributed life-saving breast milk for healthy growth of other newborns.

The felicitation programme was part of World Breastfeeding Week-2021 celebrations held by Dhaatri Mothers’ Milk Bank. The donors are Ramya Keerthi Chilakapati, Siri Burugupalli Cheeti, Amulya Lagadapati, Shivani Gupta, Mouneesha Pendyala, Sruthi Reddy, Nikhila Konda, Aleti Poornima Reddy and Saileela Vedulapuram.

The Governor, who tweeted about the felicitation, stated that breastfeeding prevents breast cancer in mother while protecting children from infections by promoting immunity.

Around 1,052 litres of pasteurised donor milk has been distributed free of cost through Dhaatri Mothers Milk Bank, catering to 9,795 babies.

Founder-director of the milk bank, Santosh Kumar Karleti and his team were appreciated for their services. A mobile milk bank would be launched soon, they said.

Besides the mothers, Durgaprasadji Anapindi was felicitated with ‘Amruth Kalash’ award while director in-charge, Vemana Yoga Research Institute A. Malathi Syamala was presented with ‘Women Achiever’ award. Lactation counsellor Dhaatri CLMC Y. Mamtha was honoured with ‘Maa Pana Dai’ award.

Sushena Health Foundation president Srinivas Murki, director of Operations at the milk bank Kasinadh Lakkaraju, and head of Neonatology Department at Niloufer Hospital M. Alimelu were also present at the programme.