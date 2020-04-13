Telangana

Governor distributes grocery kits

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has thanked the frontline warriors in combating the COVID-19 such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others working in hospitals. She distributed kits of essential commodities to about 650 poor families of outsourced, contract and class-four employees working in Gandhi Hospital. The kits were distributed on behalf of the Hyderabad branch of Indian Red Cross Society. According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, each kit of essential commodities is sufficient to cater to the needs of a family for 15 days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 9:09:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/governor-distributes-grocery-kits/article31333256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY