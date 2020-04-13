Governor distributes grocery kits

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has thanked the frontline warriors in combating the COVID-19 such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others working in hospitals. She distributed kits of essential commodities to about 650 poor families of outsourced, contract and class-four employees working in Gandhi Hospital. The kits were distributed on behalf of the Hyderabad branch of Indian Red Cross Society. According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, each kit of essential commodities is sufficient to cater to the needs of a family for 15 days.