Governor distributes essentials to TB patients

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 15, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributing ration to TB patients on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributed rice and other essential provisions to TB patients on Saturday.

“The ration, sufficient for at least a month, will help these patients get nutritious food to fight TB,” she said.

Dr. Soundararajan, who adopted a total of 100 TB patients, distributed the ration to them at a special camp held at Raj Bhavan dispensary. She asked them to strictly follow medical advice and continue their treatment along with good food to overcome the disease.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor also released pamphlets and other materials aimed at creating awareness on prevention of TB.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) representatives, Dr. Ravi Kumar Goud of Helios Hospital, and senior officials of Raj Bhavan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app