Governor distributes essentials to TB patients

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributed rice and other essential provisions to TB patients on Saturday.

“The ration, sufficient for at least a month, will help these patients get nutritious food to fight TB,” she said.

Dr. Soundararajan, who adopted a total of 100 TB patients, distributed the ration to them at a special camp held at Raj Bhavan dispensary. She asked them to strictly follow medical advice and continue their treatment along with good food to overcome the disease.

The Governor also released pamphlets and other materials aimed at creating awareness on prevention of TB.

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) representatives, Dr. Ravi Kumar Goud of Helios Hospital, and senior officials of Raj Bhavan were present.