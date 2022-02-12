Governor distributes country chicks variety to tribals

Aimed at promoting backyard farming and improving their self-employment and nutritional status

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday distributed ‘Raj Sri’ birds, a variety of country chicks, to people belonging to primitive tribal groups at a function held at P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana State Veterinary University here on Saturday.

The distribution of birds is aimed at promoting backyard farming and improving the self-employment, livelihood and nutritional status of tribal people.

It is part of a pilot project launched by Raj Bhavan with the collaborative efforts of the Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Nutrition, Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College and the agriculture, veterinary, health and horticulture universities. The project was launched in three select districts -- Nagarkurnool, Adilabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

The Governor said on the occasion that it should not remain a pilot project and instead taken as an activity on a regular basis until the nutritional, employment and socio-economic status of people belonging to primitive tribal groups considerably improved.