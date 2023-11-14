HamberMenu
Governor directs Telangana govt. to furnish report on accident in two days

November 14, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for a thorough investigation into the fire accident in Bazaar Guard area. In a press communique, she directed the Chief Secretary to “furnish a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the fire, the response mechanisms in place, and the corrective measures that can be implemented within the next two days.” 

While terming the pain and anguish caused by this fire accident as beyond expression, she expressed solidarity with those affected by this devastating tragedy. 

Dr. TamilisaiSondararajan extended her condolences to the families of the deceased.

