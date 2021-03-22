Governor delivers virtual talk on gender equity

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed a virtual talk on gender equity as part of diamond jubilee celebrations of State Bank Institute of Consumer Banking, the apex training institute of the State Bank of India (SBI) here.

Equality at workplace

Ms Soundararajan stressed on higher education, skill development and entrepreneurship to promote gender parity.

She also lauded SBI’s policies in creating a gender equal workplace and encouraging women participants to continue to excel in their work.

Present on the occasion were O.P. Mishra, Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad circle, and M. Jayashree Reddy, Chief General Manager and head of Strategic Training Unit of the bank.