Governor concerned over vaccine wastage and spike in COVID-19 cases

When more than 70 countries are seeking our vaccine, we cannot afford to waste vaccine, says the Governor

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the high rate of vaccine wastage and the spurt in covid-19 cases in Telangana. She sought a report from the health department about the vaccine wastage in which Telangana topped in the country, and about the increase in the number of cases in schools and the measures taken to contain the spread.

“Large number of students testing positive concerns me,” she said, during a review meeting with her officials through video link from Puducherry, where she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor. “When more than 70 countries are seeking our vaccine, we cannot afford to waste vaccine. All the eligible need to get vaccinated,” she asserted.

She also called upon people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive norms to contain the pandemic. “After taking the vaccine also we need to adhere to the preventive norms so as to prevent the spread of the virus,” she pointed out. The Governor stated that she would be launching a training programme for the resource persons in first week of April referring to the nutritional intervention in tribal habitations. Her secretary K. Surendra Mohan and others appraised the Governor of the developments , a press release said.