Governor compliments Telangana government; but says a lot to be done in health, education, tribal sectors

Stating that her one-year in office has been fruitful due to the love and affection of Telangana people, the Governor said she disclosed her desire to connect the alumni and the institutions with a concerted effort.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has complimented the government for coming up with good programmes in the Irrigation and Agriculture sectors. However said that she prefers to see more focus on health, education and tribal welfare sectors.

Interacting with reporters on the completion of one year in the office, the Governor the government has ramped up the tests now though initially there was a ‘lag’ in dealing with the pandemic. “I had written letters to the government concerned as a doctor as well. May be due to certain administrative issues and protocols there was a delay but now the government is handling the situation well,” she said.

Telangana steps up efforts to introduce new Revenue Act

She hoped that the government focusses on improving health, education and tribal welfare sectors where there is a lot to be done. Universities don’t have regular Vice-Chancellors and huge vacancies while government hospitals across the State need to be strengthened as they were the last hope of the poor people. Tribals are poor and they need to be taken care of as well, she said.

The Governor said it would have been better had Telangana joined the Ayushman Bharat scheme as people get health coverage across the country. It can go well with the existing Arogyasri like in Tamil Nadu where both the schemes run simultaneously and people benefit. “I have seen how insurance policies were not honoured here by private hospitals for corona treatment. I have shared these aspects with the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao and he responded positively,” she said adding that there was nothing political in these aspects. “Raj Bhavan is Praja Bhavan. I will be a catalyst, and complimentary force and a connecting force between people and the government,” she maintained.

Also read | Testing level, fresh cases dip in Telangana, Kerala

When asked if her views had taken a political colour, she said there is nothing without politics. “My views should be taken sensibly and not with sensationalism.”

Stating that her one-year in office has been fruitful due to the love and affection of Telangana people, the Governor said she disclosed her desire to connect the alumni and the institutions with a concerted effort.

As part of it she launched a new programme – Chancellor Connecting with the Alumni. The idea is to rope them in to strengthen their institutions using their present strengths and emotional quotient, and a website is being launched for this. “I hope within a year I will be able to connect lakhs of alumni with their institutions.”

Replying to a question, she hoped that vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be developed within a year and she wants the first vaccine to come from India and particularly Telangana.

Ms. Soundararajan felt it was unfortunate the way private teachers had to observe Teachers Day as a Black Day due to job losses during the COVID-19 period. Government has a responsibility but the onus lies on the private school- and college managements.