Telangana

Governor, CM to visit flood-hit areas

N. Rahul hyderabad July 16, 2022 21:58 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 21:58 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake aerial survey of flood affected areas on Sunday.

He left for Warangal by road on Saturday afternoon to take the helicopter to Bhadrachalam next morning to see the places affected by floods in Godavari and hold a meeting with officials. He will also visit Eturunagaram and return to the city in the afternoon. He will visit other flood-affected areas in the Godavari basin on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also left for Bhadrachalam by train on Saturday evening to visit affected places. She was likely to visit relief camps for people who were evacuated and distribute material donated by the Indian Red Cross Society and ESI Hospital.

Ms. Soundararajan cancelled her visit to Delhi to attend the farewell dinner for President Ramnath Kovind. She explained to the President the seriousness of the floods and how she could help in the relief measures.

