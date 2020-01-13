Governor, CM greet people on Sankranti eve

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed their greetings to the people on the eve of Sankranti.
In a message, the Governor said Sankranti, the harvest festival, occupied a significant place in the cultural horizon and would be celebrated with gaiety and jubilation. Sankranti celebrations represented the best of ancient and glorious tradition and would bind all sections together. She wished that the auspicious occasion would inspire thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in the people.
In his message, the Chief Minister wished that the goddesses shower their blessings to bring light in the lives of the people and they would celebrate the festival with joy. He desired that prosperity, brotherhood and happiness prevail in every household.
