Telangana Governor, CM extend Eid greetings to Muslim brethren

Muslims gather for their last iftar of this Ramzan at a mosque in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

May 02, 2022 20:24 IST

‘Govt. committed to act tough against elements trying to create disturbances’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended their greetings to Muslim brethren on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message, the Governor said the festival signified the spirit of charity, brotherhood, compassion, love and peace. She wished that the holy occasion would usher in good health, prosperity and peace in the lives of people. The festival was a reminder of the purpose of life as ordained by God and that only through rigorous self-discipline, it would be possible to realise eternal life, she added, and called upon people to redeem the pledge of respecting the dignity of human being, sanctity of life and solemnity of all faiths.

In a separate message, the Chief Minister wished that Muslims would celebrate the festival with happiness. Regular fasting and other religious practices during the holy month would further improve discipline in lifestyle and ensure spiritual growth as well, he said.

Mr Rao recalled that the State was reputed for its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, or communal tolerance, and was a model for the country in strengthening secular fabric and religious restraint. The government was striving for the development of Muslim community and earmarking huge funds for implementation of a slew of welfare and developmental programmes for them, he pointed out.

The government was helping poor families by extending financial assistance of ₹1,00,116 under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme while employment opportunities were being provided to the youth through special training. Besides, it had also opened residential educational institutions for minorities and offered scholarships under Overseas Scholarship scheme.

Mr. Rao reiterated that his government had accorded top priority to religious tolerance and it would act tough against the fringe elements that may try to create disturbances.