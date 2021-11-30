Governor, Chief Minister mourn lyricist’s demise

HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 23:14 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of Chambolu (Sirivennela) Seetherama Sastry.

Expressing shock and anguish, the Governor said that, in his demise, the Telugu film industry lost a legendary lyricist, who left an indelible mark by penning some truly immortal lyrics. She expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members and fans.

Mr Rao, for his part, said Seetharama Sastry, who could provide lyrics to any tune, enthralled both scholars and common man alike and won their hearts. His three-and-a-half decade literary journey touched upon social and traditional issues, he added.

A void was created in the film world following his death and it was great loss for the fans of Telugu films and literature. Mr Rao conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Several Ministers, including G. Jagdish Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Satyavati Rathod and T. Srinivas Yadav recalled the contributions of Seetharama Sastry to Telugu films and expressed sympathies for the bereaved family.

BJP leaders condole

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and North East States Development G. Kishan Reddy condoled the lyricist’s death and recalled his longstanding association with him, much before he became noted for movie songs. He offered sympathies to the bereaved family.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Maharashtra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and former Minister Eatala Rajendra, in their respective messages, said it was a great loss for the film industry and Telugu people.