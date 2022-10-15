Governor calls for increased awareness on organ donation

ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised on the need for an increased awareness on organ donation, while speaking at Raj Bhavan Samskriti Hall on Saturday during a special screening of the film “Aye Zindagi” that is based on organ donation.
While making a fervent appeal to people to pledge and register for organ donation, she said that the gesture would give a new lease of life to a lot of people.
“As a doctor, I know the importance of organ donation that brings the light back in many lives. There must be a greater awareness on this noble cause,” she said.
She added that she was moved by the theme of “Aye Zindagi” that poignantly portrayed a true story and stressed on organ donation.
She appreciated and honoured the film makers and hoped that the movie would inspire others to come up with such noble themes.
Raj Bhavan officials and members of Raj Bhavan pariwar joined the Governor in watching the short screening.