Governor calls for empowerment of persons with disabilities

Need to ensure equal opportunities and access to facilities, says Tamilisai

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called for the creation of enabling resources for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

She said it was important to ensure equal opportunities and access to facilities to persons with disabilities on a priority basis.

Participating at an event at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities, she stressed on the need to integrate divyang persons in everyday social, economical, political, and cultural spheres of life.

She opined that better awareness on the issues and causes of intellectual disabilities will help reduce the incidence.

Director of the NIEPID Major B.V. Ram Kumar and others were present.