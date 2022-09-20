Governor calls for action plan to arrest anaemia among children

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 20, 2022 08:27 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being felicitated by the authorities of National Institute of Nutrition at Tarnaka on Monday.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday. called for a comprehensive action plan to prevent the anaemia among the children in the State. Expressing concern about the growing incidence of anaemia among the school going students, she called for a special focus to prevent the anaemia among the children.

With an objective to discuss action plans to fight the anaemia, the Governor visited National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) campus at Tarnaka, here, and held discussions with the scientists working there. “Children are our future investment and we cannot afford to leave them to be anaemic,” she said and called for intensive promotion of millet consumption to improve the nutritional status of the vulnerable people. Senior officers of the Raj Bhavan accompanied the Governor during her visit, said a press release.

