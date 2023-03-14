Governor asks report from TSPSC in 48 hours

March 14, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a report from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) within 48 hours on the alleged leakage of the question paper in the recruitment tests.

In a letter to the TSPSC Secretary, the Governor ordered for thorough inquiry and called for a detailed report on the alleged leakage and the corrective measures proposed to be taken to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in order to protect the future and interests of the genuine candidates apart from initiating stringent action against the culprits.