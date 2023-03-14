HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor asks report from TSPSC in 48 hours

March 14, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a report from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) within 48 hours on the alleged leakage of the question paper in the recruitment tests.

In a letter to the TSPSC Secretary, the Governor ordered for thorough inquiry and called for a detailed report on the alleged leakage and the corrective measures proposed to be taken to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in order to protect the future and interests of the genuine candidates apart from initiating stringent action against the culprits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.