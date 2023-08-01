Governor appeals to all organisations to extend all possible support to families affected by floods

August 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to all the organisations, both Government and private, to extend all possible support to families that are badly affected by floods in the north Telangana districts.

The exceptionally heavy monsoon rains affected more than 10 million people leaving many families homeless. These are the testing times for the State and 10 districts of north Telangana as well as central parts of the State surrounding Hyderabad that are badly affected by the devastating floods, the Governor said in a message on Tuesday.

The situation was emerging more and more serious than expected. The Government had opened relief centres in schools and public buildings. But it looked like these centres needed to be increased as the floods were continuing the mayhem. “I am getting a gut feeling that whatever help we provide to the affected families in these difficult times with the present approach is inadequate,” she said.

Dr. Tamilisai called upon individual philanthropists, NGOs, Lions Club International, Rotary Club International and other bodies, including media, to form a consortium to provide immediate relief by starting shelter homes emergency kitchens for supplying food and water, emergency medical teams for conducting health camps. The Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments should provide water and sanitation facilities and clear the debris in the villages.

Protection centres should be established for children, adolescent girls, women and aged with engaging activities so that they could overcome their sorrow and grief. In addition, rehabilitation and resettlement action plans should be evolved through a systematic assessment of loss of lives, houses, property, agriculture and livelihoods. The long term rehabilitation plan should include compensation for human loss and injured, provision of support of basic needs like kitchen items, provisions, clothes, medicine and restoration of books and other study material for students.

“Reconstruction of permanent housing and other infrastructure become essential part of the long term plan of resettlement,” she said appealing to stakeholders to speed up restoration process on mission mode by coming together as a consortium so that the affected families overcame their grief as early as possible.