Governor and CM inaugurate temple, masjid and church constructed in the Secretariat complex

Governor visits the new secretariat for the first time 

August 25, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the temple, church and masjid constructed on the new secretariat premises on Friday.

The construction cost of the three put together is close to ₹10 crore with the temple and masjid constructed on 1,500 sq.yds each and the church occupying 500 sq.yds. The new places of worship were constructed as the old structures suffered damages during the construction of the new secretariat complex.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by the Governor and several of his Cabinet colleagues, participated in the inauguration of the three places of worship, acclaimed as the first of its kind secretariat with such religious structures reflecting the communal amity in the State. The Chief Minister and the Governor formally inaugurated the Nalla Pochamma temple first and this was followed by the inauguration of the church and the masjid.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said it was a happy moment as the three places of worship, standing side by side, reflected the brotherhood prevailing among the three communities. “These places will set an example for others to follow,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao later took the Governor on a visit to the new secretariat complex and explained about the salient features of the complex. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was accorded a traditional welcome by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari. The Chief Minister later accompanied the Governor till the main entrance when she was leaving the complex.

