Telangana Governor accorded warm farewell, leaves for Chennai

In a touching farewell to Governor E.S.L.Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said it is a painful moment for him to lose the services of the Governor who had a first hand understanding about Telangana Statehood movement, formation of the new State and its onward journey.

The Chief Minister who hosted a farewell lunch to the Governor couple at the former’s camp office -- Pragathi Bhavan -- before they left for Chennai, said he shares several great memories with Mr. Narasimhan who always inspired, encouraged and instilled confidence in him.

For the last nine-and-a-half years, Mr. Narasimhan discharged his duties as Governor of united AP, Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States, and finally as Governor of Telangana.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said Mr. Narasimhan, a former IPS officer, came as Governor when the Telangana Statehood movement was at its peak and some had apprehensions that he was appointed only to crush the movement.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao giving an emotional farewell to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and his wife Vimala Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“But when I met him, he inquired with interest about the background of Telangana movement. I was confident in those early days itself that he would send factual reports about the movement,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he always treated Mr.Narasimhan like an elderly gentleman and elder brother and the Governor used to discuss pros and cons of every major flagship project and scheme introduced by the government. He invited the outgoing Governor to visit Yadadri for which foundation was laid in his presence, and participate in the puja once it was completed.

In an emotional reply, Governor Narasimhan said he was struck by three great qualities of Chief Minister - giving respect to elders, showing concern to someone in distress, and living up to the faith of people. He recalled how Mr.Rao was at his side when he had lost his mother and made all arrangements, including arranging a chopper, to immerse the ashes of his mother.

“When I came as Governor, Mr. Rao as the leader of the Telangana movement said he would always cooperate with me. He stood by his word,” the Governor said.

When the Governor couple reached Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday afternoon, the Chief Minister and his wife, Ministers and higher officials accorded a warm welcome and felicitated them.

Later, the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials were also present at the Begumpet airport when Mr. Narasimhan left for his native place, Chennai, by a special aircraft. A guard of honour was presented by police at the airport.