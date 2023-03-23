HamberMenu
Governments suppressing press freedom, alleges TUWJ in a petition to Governor 

March 23, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum to her against the suppression of journalists by the governments at the Centre and the State.

The delegation led by Indian Journalists Union (IJU) president K. Sreenivas Reddy, TUWJ general secretary Virahat Ali and senior leaders Narender Reddy, Satyanarayana among others said press freedom is in danger due to the suppressive tactics of the governments and this is a danger to the country. The representation was a part of the ‘Save Journalism’ call given by the IJU across the country.

Mr. Sreenivas Reddy explained to the Governor the problems being faced by the journalists from the government as well as the corporate owners who are snatching the rights of the editor. It’s unfortunate that journalists are being intimidated by the draconian laws and press freedom is being targetted under the guise of new IT norms. He also urged the governments to revive the concession given to accredited journalists by the Indian Railways.

Earlier, the TUWJ members sat on a dharna at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) office and later submitted a memorandum to the PIB Joint Director V. Balakrishna

