Government will soon come up with new MSME policy: Sridhar Babu

January 27, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu said the government would soon come up with a new MSME policy and will try to focus on integrating the growth of Social Entrepreneurship in it to make Telangana the capital of Social Entrepreneurship in the coming years.

The Minister who inaugurated the Social Startup Expo organised by the Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) at Keesara campus said the government was committed to creating a social impact that is inclusive in terms of technology and the overall development of the State.

The Minister assured that the government would take necessary action to support Social Entrepreneurship and change its course in the State. “We want everyone in the State to be billionaires in terms of thinking and enhancing social welfare. This is possible with the support of organizations like Bala Vikasa who are committed to community development and are driving social change at the grassroots level,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse 2024, the annual flagship event of Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) is being organised in partnership with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) where over 500 Social Entrepreneurship practitioners and enthusiasts come together to celebrate the spirit of Social Entrepreneurship.

Director of Aravind Eye Care System Venkatesh Prajna, chairman of BV Raju Institute of Technology Vishnu Raju and founder of Bala Vikasa Bala T. Singareddy Gingras, executive director of Bala Vikasa Shoury Reddy Singareddy and senior director Rahul Bhardwaj, were among present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.