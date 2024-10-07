GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government Whip Adi Srinivas slams Eatala Rajender for derogatory remarks against CM

Published - October 07, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA from Vemulawada and Government Whip Adi Srinivas has strongly criticised BJP MP Eatala Rajender for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, urging him to hold his tongue.

Speaking to the media at the Congress Legislature Party office on Monday, Mr. Srinivas said, “Mr. Eatala is degrading himself day by day with his comments against CM Revanth Reddy. It seems he has abandoned all decency and decorum as he aspires for a BJP state post.”

Condemning Mr. Rajender’s alleged comment, in which he reportedly called Mr. Revanth Reddy a sadist, the Congress MLA responded, “Who are the sadists who brought black laws against farmers? Who wanted to ignore the hundreds of farmers died protesting?,” he asked and accused BJP leaders of shielding those responsible for atrocities against farmers, particularly referencing incidents where farmers were allegedly run over during protests.

Drawing a comparison between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and CMs from the BJP-ruled states, Mr. Srinivas praised Mr. Reddy for waiving ₹18,000 crore in farm loans within 25 days of taking office. In contrast, he questioned the BJP’s inaction on the issue of loan waivers, stating, “If our CM is a psycho for taking bold actions, what should we call BJP leaders who have done nothing?”

Highlighting disparities in flood relief funds, Mr. Srinivas criticised the Centre’s allocation to Telangana. “We requested ₹10,000 crore in flood aid, but the Central government gave only ₹416 crore,” he said, urging Mr. Rajender to secure funds from the Centre before attacking the State government.

Additionally, Mr. Srinivas emphasised the government’s commitment to rehabilitating victims of the Musi River development project with double-bedroom houses and compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, contrasting this with the alleged failure of the BJP government in Gujarat to rehabilitate families displaced by the Sabarmati Riverfront project.

