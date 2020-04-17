Telangana

Government urged not to cut pensions

Pension amount not high, say retired employees

Telangana Government Pensioners Joint Action Committee has appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to issue orders for disbursement of pensions without any cut.

In a press statement , JAC chairman K. Lakshmaiah , co-chairman P. Krishnamurthy and secretary general Sudhakar Rao said that the pensioners were leading their retired lives with nominal pensions and urged the Chief Minister to reconsider his decision to cut 50% of the pension amount. The State government has decided to cut salaries and pensions of government employees and retired persons in view of difficult financial situation due to COVID-19.

They also said that the petition filed against cut in pension was accepted by the High Court and arguments commenced on Friday. The court adjourned the next hearing to April 24, they said.

