ADVERTISEMENT

Government to spend ₹10,830 cr on project works in 2024-25: Minister

Published - July 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Government plans to create 36 lakh acres irrigation potential in five years, Minister said

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewing the status of projects at a meeting held in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The State government would spend ₹10,830 crore on projects (capital investment) during the current financial year (2024-25) out of the total budget allocation of ₹22,300 crore, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy stated here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after holding a review meeting with secretaries, Advisor and the engineers from Engineer-in-Chief to Executive Engineer level in hybrid mode, physical and video-link, he explained that the government had plans to create 36 lakh acres irrigation potential in five years by taking up projects into three categories based on their priority.

The government would focus on completing pending projects which need relatively smaller expenditure for giving water to the ayacut. They have plans to complete six such projects this year and another 12 next year in this category, he explained and asked the engineers to execute work with commitment and cautioned that any negligence including in operation and maintenance would not be tolerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that he would review the progress of works every fortnight, the Minister said the government would not hesitate to take action against the contractors who neglect works and delay their completion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They have plans to complete priority works in Chinna Kaleshwaram, Modikunta Vagu, Lower Penganga, including Chanakha-Korata, Yellampalli, Devadula and Sita Rama in the Godavari Basin with ₹3,040 crore to create 3.32 lakh acres new ayacut in 2024-25. It includes 7,115 acres of new ayacut and stabilising another 1,11,818 acres under Sita Rama, he explained.

In the Krishna Basin, they have plans to complete pending works of Koilsagar, Bhima, Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy, Dindi and AMRP-SLBC projects with ₹4,367 crore to create a new ayacut of 2.53 lakh acres.

Further, works under Packages 9, 20, 21, 21A and 22, Narayanpet-Kondangal Lift Irrigation Scheme would be taken up on priority basis and Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS was including in C-Category as it would still require huge funds for land acquisition.

Secretaries Rahul Bojja and Prashant J. Patil, Advisor Aditya Nath Das, ENC G. Anil Kumar and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US