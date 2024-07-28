GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government to spend ₹10,830 cr on project works in 2024-25: Minister

Government plans to create 36 lakh acres irrigation potential in five years, Minister said

Published - July 28, 2024 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewing the status of projects at a meeting held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewing the status of projects at a meeting held in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The State government would spend ₹10,830 crore on projects (capital investment) during the current financial year (2024-25) out of the total budget allocation of ₹22,300 crore, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy stated here on Sunday.

Speaking after holding a review meeting with secretaries, Advisor and the engineers from Engineer-in-Chief to Executive Engineer level in hybrid mode, physical and video-link, he explained that the government had plans to create 36 lakh acres irrigation potential in five years by taking up projects into three categories based on their priority.

The government would focus on completing pending projects which need relatively smaller expenditure for giving water to the ayacut. They have plans to complete six such projects this year and another 12 next year in this category, he explained and asked the engineers to execute work with commitment and cautioned that any negligence including in operation and maintenance would not be tolerated.

Stating that he would review the progress of works every fortnight, the Minister said the government would not hesitate to take action against the contractors who neglect works and delay their completion.

They have plans to complete priority works in Chinna Kaleshwaram, Modikunta Vagu, Lower Penganga, including Chanakha-Korata, Yellampalli, Devadula and Sita Rama in the Godavari Basin with ₹3,040 crore to create 3.32 lakh acres new ayacut in 2024-25. It includes 7,115 acres of new ayacut and stabilising another 1,11,818 acres under Sita Rama, he explained.

In the Krishna Basin, they have plans to complete pending works of Koilsagar, Bhima, Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy, Dindi and AMRP-SLBC projects with ₹4,367 crore to create a new ayacut of 2.53 lakh acres.

Further, works under Packages 9, 20, 21, 21A and 22, Narayanpet-Kondangal Lift Irrigation Scheme would be taken up on priority basis and Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS was including in C-Category as it would still require huge funds for land acquisition.

Secretaries Rahul Bojja and Prashant J. Patil, Advisor Aditya Nath Das, ENC G. Anil Kumar and others participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.