Government to spend ₹10,830 cr on project works in 2024-25: Minister

The State government would spend ₹10,830 crore on projects (capital investment) during the current financial year (2024-25) out of the total budget allocation of ₹22,300 crore, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy stated here on Sunday.

Speaking after holding a review meeting with secretaries, Advisor and the engineers from Engineer-in-Chief to Executive Engineer level in hybrid mode, physical and video-link, he explained that the government had plans to create 36 lakh acres irrigation potential in five years by taking up projects into three categories based on their priority.

The government would focus on completing pending projects which need relatively smaller expenditure for giving water to the ayacut. They have plans to complete six such projects this year and another 12 next year in this category, he explained and asked the engineers to execute work with commitment and cautioned that any negligence including in operation and maintenance would not be tolerated.

Stating that he would review the progress of works every fortnight, the Minister said the government would not hesitate to take action against the contractors who neglect works and delay their completion.

They have plans to complete priority works in Chinna Kaleshwaram, Modikunta Vagu, Lower Penganga, including Chanakha-Korata, Yellampalli, Devadula and Sita Rama in the Godavari Basin with ₹3,040 crore to create 3.32 lakh acres new ayacut in 2024-25. It includes 7,115 acres of new ayacut and stabilising another 1,11,818 acres under Sita Rama, he explained.

In the Krishna Basin, they have plans to complete pending works of Koilsagar, Bhima, Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy, Dindi and AMRP-SLBC projects with ₹4,367 crore to create a new ayacut of 2.53 lakh acres.

Further, works under Packages 9, 20, 21, 21A and 22, Narayanpet-Kondangal Lift Irrigation Scheme would be taken up on priority basis and Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS was including in C-Category as it would still require huge funds for land acquisition.

Secretaries Rahul Bojja and Prashant J. Patil, Advisor Aditya Nath Das, ENC G. Anil Kumar and others participated.